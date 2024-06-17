Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Up 20.9% in May

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. Overbrook Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MOH traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.05. 281,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,698. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $273.63 and a 12-month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

