Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $766.00.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $806.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $822.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $711.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.