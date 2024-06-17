Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) was down 17.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 87,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 19,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Moon River Moly Trading Down 14.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.45 million, a PE ratio of 640.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97.

Moon River Moly Company Profile

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

