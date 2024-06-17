Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.02. 1,067,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. UBS Group raised their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mplx

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.