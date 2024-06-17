Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MWA stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $14,642,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.