N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.45

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 4308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.79.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

