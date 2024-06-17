Nano Nuclear Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NNE) Quiet Period To Expire on June 17th

Nano Nuclear Energy’s (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 17th. Nano Nuclear Energy had issued 2,562,500 shares in its IPO on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $10,250,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Nano Nuclear Energy’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 32.5 %

NNE opened at $9.37 on Monday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

