Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $101.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,907.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $220,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,907.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $89,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,883 shares of company stock worth $17,118,243. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

