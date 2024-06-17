nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $35.64 Average PT from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

nCino stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $992,944.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $375,894.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,894,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $992,944.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,015,064 shares of company stock worth $98,957,740 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in nCino by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of nCino by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

