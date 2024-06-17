NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.09.

NTST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 702.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NTST opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.58, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.98. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 911.21%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

