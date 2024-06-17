NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $37.08 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $951.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

