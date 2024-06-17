Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $150.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day moving average is $163.74. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.62, for a total transaction of $294,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,875.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.62, for a total transaction of $294,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,875.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $228,610.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,009 shares of company stock worth $2,150,491 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,323,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,576,000 after acquiring an additional 445,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after acquiring an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

