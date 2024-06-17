NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $305.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.62.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,367,000 after acquiring an additional 201,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 149,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

