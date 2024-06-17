NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.02

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 96934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About NIPPON STL & SU/S
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.
