Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.450-24.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8 billion-$41.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.1 billion.

NOC stock opened at $424.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.48. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

