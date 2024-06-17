Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $66.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.28.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien
Nutrien Stock Performance
NYSE:NTR opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
