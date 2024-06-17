Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $66.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

