Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.53

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 104158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 470,859 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,935,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,047,000 after acquiring an additional 259,417 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,456,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,436.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

