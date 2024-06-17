NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $78.01 on Monday, hitting $7,680.34. 19,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. NVR has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,623.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,403.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVR will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

