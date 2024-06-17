NXM Trading Down 0.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,427.85 or 0.99878037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012606 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005035 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00086504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

