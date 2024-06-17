Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 1,360,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,262,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

OCUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $20,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,122,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,455.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 676,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

