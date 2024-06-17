Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Purchases $13,401.50 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 2,735 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $13,401.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,806.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 7,698 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $37,720.20.

On Monday, June 10th, Roberto Marco Sella purchased 15,104 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,858.56.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,045 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,220.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Roberto Marco Sella bought 8,003 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,174.31.

On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella purchased 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,675.00.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at $5.08 on Monday. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 60,888.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

