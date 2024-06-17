OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $38,075.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walter Field Mclallen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Walter Field Mclallen sold 31 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $467.17.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 565,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,253. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSW. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

