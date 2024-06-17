Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13. Oracle has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $142.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

