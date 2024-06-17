Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0215 on Top Exchanges

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $82.81 million and $8.89 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,727,855 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

