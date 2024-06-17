Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.68.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

