Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of ONVO stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.68.
About Organovo
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.