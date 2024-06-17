Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.6 %

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.18. 317,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $80.07 and a 12-month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 772.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

