PAAL AI Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $167.82 million and $12.01 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,528,083 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.23099887 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $10,936,177.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.