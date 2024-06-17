Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 0.6 %

PCYG opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $178.12 million, a P/E ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

