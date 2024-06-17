Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 593,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 163,131 shares.The stock last traded at $105.91 and had previously closed at $103.50.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average is $106.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

