Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
