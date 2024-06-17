Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

