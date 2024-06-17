Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $89.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.93.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Pentair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.