Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.31.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

PR stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 88.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 154,907 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

