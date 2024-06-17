Pinterest’s (PINS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PINS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.34.

Shares of PINS opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $44.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 246,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $1,175,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 93.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

