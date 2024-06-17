Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

