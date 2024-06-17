Piper Sandler Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

Delek US Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. Delek US has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.65%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $78,241 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 6.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Delek US by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 7.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

