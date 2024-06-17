Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,055,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,653,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 583,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,071,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 381,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.