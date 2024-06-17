POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.78

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 406098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

