Ponke Trading 26.4% Lower This Week (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Ponke token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges. Ponke has a market cap of $176.95 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ponke has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Ponke Profile

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.40534799 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $19,940,250.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

