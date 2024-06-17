Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) VP Sells $21,795.30 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) VP Bryan Freeman sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $21,795.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bryan Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Bryan Freeman sold 852 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $10,948.20.
Prairie Operating Price Performance
Shares of PROP opened at $10.60 on Monday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.
Prairie Operating Company Profile
Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.
