Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $36.88. Approximately 252,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 237,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.79.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $50,548,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $18,878,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

