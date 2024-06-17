Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Hits $265.48 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00003865 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $265.48 million and $41.93 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.70 or 0.05245999 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00040295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00015177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001873 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,196,550 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

