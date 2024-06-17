Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Michael Secora Sells 15,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,243,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,121.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Secora sold 23,124 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $175,279.92.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,245,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,656. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.86. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 184,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,174 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,825,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
