Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 2.4 %

REED stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

