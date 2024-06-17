Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Adam Rothstein Buys 4,016 Shares

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) Director Adam Rothstein purchased 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,152.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,514.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.23. 44,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,083. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $469.23 million, a PE ratio of -723,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Reservoir Media by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 14.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 33,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 31.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

