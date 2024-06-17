Reviewing Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Danske Bank A/S pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 41.00% 12.64% 0.58% Capital One Financial 10.19% 9.74% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital One Financial 2 12 7 0 2.24

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Danske Bank A/S and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $141.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $7.61 billion N/A $3.09 billion $1.82 8.04 Capital One Financial $49.48 billion 1.03 $4.89 billion $12.77 10.47

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Danske Bank A/S. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Danske Bank A/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

