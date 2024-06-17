Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 891,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 2Xideas AG bought a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter worth $5,548,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVTY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43. Revvity has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

