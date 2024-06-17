Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Insider Acquires $16,813.00 in Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Kenneth Roberts purchased 4,300 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $16,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,516.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Kenneth Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rezolute alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 7,500 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $20,175.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired 500 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $1,275.00.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of RZLT opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.31. Rezolute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RZLT

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.