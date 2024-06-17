Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.90

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.90 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.90 ($0.19), with a volume of 1557419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.40 ($0.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.47) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of £95.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.26.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

