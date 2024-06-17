Rodman & Renshaw Begins Coverage on Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,804.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $71,605.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,075.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,804.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,333 shares of company stock valued at $232,454 over the last ninety days. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 927,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.