Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DORM. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $98.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

